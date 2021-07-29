Evacuation alert issued for Big Bar Lake area

Properties in the Big Bar Lake-Meadow Lake areas are now under evacuation alert due to the Flat Lake wildfire.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District issued the alert for 161 properties in Electoral Area E (Bonaparte Plateau) Wednesday, July 28.

The TNRD said the fire poses a threat to the structures and residents around in these areas: 1320 to 1380 Beaver Rd; 2340 to 4415 Big Bar Rd; 880 to 1402 Isadore Rd; 2629 to 3193 Little Big Bar Rd; 1792 to 2264 Marriot Rd; 320 to 1410 Meadow Lake Rd; 3629 to 3645 Sharptail Rd; and 104 to 280 Sorley Rd.

The Flat Lake fire remains classified as out of control. It was most recently mapped at 39,584 h hectares.

“This fire remains active and with the higher temperatures. It is excepted the fire behavior will be increasing in the next few days,” BC Wildfire said in its latest update.

The evacuation alert has been issued to give residents time to prepare to evacuate their premises or property should it be found necessary. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation.

