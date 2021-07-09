The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako in conjunction with BC Parks and Takla Nation issued an evacuation alert as a result of the Mount Porter wildfire Thursday, July 8. (Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako handout photo)

Evacuation alert issued for area north of Fort St. James due to wildfire

Mount Porter wildfire listed as 'out of control'

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) issued an evacuation alert Thursday, July 8, for an area northwest of Germansen Landing and southeast of Manson Creek due to fire activity.

BC Wildfire Service listed the fire discovered July 1, more than 200 kilometres north of Fort St. James, as 1,600 hectares in size.

“Because of the potential danger to life and health, the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako, in conjunction with BC Parks and Takla Nation, has issued an evacuation alert,” the notice read.

The suspected lightning-caused fire as of Friday, July 9, is out of control.

An evacuation alert will allow residents to prepare to evacuate their premises or property should it be found necessary.

“In the event of an evacuation order, a reception centre will be opened if required,” RDBN noted.

