Evacuation Alert issued for 100 Mile House and Horse Lake/Sheridan Lake area

The Cariboo Regional District and District of 100 Mile House has issued an evacuation alert for 100 Mile House and the Horse Lake/ Sheridan Lake area.

Mayor Mitch Campsall said in a release that a wildfire south of 100 Mile House has resulted in potential danger to life and homes. Campsall said the alert includes all of the District of 100 Mile House and residents should prepare to evacuate.

For the same reasons, the CRD has put out an evacuation alert for 3,086 parcels of land that covers 47,905 hectares in the Horse Lake and Sheridan Lake communities.

This comes following an evacuation order for the Flat Lake and Green Lake North area issued Wednesday morning due to the Flat Lake wildfire. The fire is currently listed as a fire of note and has an estimated size of 2,033 ha.

Residents living in the Horse Lake and Sheridan Lake area are asked to make a plan to transport all family members out of the area if needed and to keep essential items ready for a quick departure. Pets and livestock should also be ready to move or placed in a safe area. It is also advised that potential evacuees ensure they have 72 hours worth of supplies.

More to come.

100 Mile House Free Press