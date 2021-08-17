Evacuation alert for District of Barriere remains in place

The alert was issued Aug. 16 in response to the growing Sparks Lake wildfire.

The District of Barriere is is still on evacuation alert for those within the municipal boundaries.

In a notice released Aug. 17, the DOB noted the town is still on an evacuation alert “in an abundance of caution.”

On Monday, Aug. 16, the DOB issued the alert, as did the Thompson-Nicola Regional District for Darfield to McLure, because of the growth of the Sparks Lake wildfire.

The fire, which is now 95,980 hectares in size, grew over the weekend and while parts of the fire received some precipitation overnight, it “received less precipitation in northern areas,” according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Residents of the DOB are encouraged to monitor the district website or sign up to the municipality’s e-newsletter subscription (found at the bottom of the web page) for updates.

