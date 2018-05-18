Evacuation alert for all undiked properties on Nicomen Island

Fraser Valley Regional District issues warning for Electoral Area G

  • May. 18, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

As water levels continue to rise, two evacuation alerts were issued yesterday (May 17) in Electoral Area G.

According to a press release from the Fraser Valley Regional District, one alert includes all undiked properties on Nicomen Island, and the other alert includes North Nicomen Road and Taylor Road.

Electoral Area G is located on the north side of the Fraser River and has a population of 1,776 people. The community includes Nicomen Island, Deroche, Dewdney and Hatzic Island, and Leq’a:mel First Nation.

SEE: Mission River Watch continues

Residents should be prepared in case of any emergency and have a Grab ‘n Go emergency kit ready.

Kits should contain supplies of food, water, medications, toiletries, clothing, and important documents. Residents may want to consider moving valuable items to upper floors of their homes.

The FVRD’s website (fvrd.ca/EOC) will provide the most up-to-date information available, as the 2018 freshet continues.

