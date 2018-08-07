Evacuation alert at Tatelkuz Lake expanded; Shag Creek area put on alert

More properties put on alert with two Fires of Note west of Quesnel

The evacuation alert for the Tatelkuz Lake area has been expanded, the Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre announced tonight (Aug. 7) at 8:37 p.m.

This alert is replacing the Tatelkuz Lake Area Alert issued at 5:00 pm on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.

See an updated map of the affected area: https://bit.ly/2vQnltS

The Chutanli Lake Fire in the Prince George Fire Centre is 11km northeast of Tatelkuz Lake and is currently listed at 900 hectares. The BC Wildfire Service updated its webpage this morning at 11:35 a.m., saying the fire has spotted across the Kluskus Forest Service Road. Crews were working with heavy equipment to create machine guard and burn fuels on the inside of the guard to create fuel free areas where the fire cannot spread. The Chutanli Lake Fire is considered a Fire of Note.

An Evacuation Alert has also been issued by the CRD for properties in the Shag Creek area tonight (Aug. 7) at 8:52 p.m.

See a map of the affected areas: https://bit.ly/2LZmXV5

The fire west of Shag Creek in the Cariboo Fire Centre is currently listed at 300 hectares on the BC Wildfire Service website and is considered a Fire of Note. It is active and zero per cent contained. The BC Wildfire Service website says crews are challenged by continuous fuel, remoteness and available resources, as well as current and expected fire behaviour.

The Shag Creek fire is near the Itcha Ilgachuz Provincial Park, west of Quesnel.

An Evacuation Alert has been issued to prepare residents to evacuate their premises or property should it be required. Residents will be given as much notice as possible prior to evacuation but may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

The Cariboo Regional District’s Emergency Operations Centre is working with the Cariboo Fire Centre to monitor the wildfire situation throughout the region. Currently there are no other wildfires threatening properties in the Cariboo Regional District. The EOC is prepared to respond should the situation change.

Further information will be issued as it becomes available. Please visit the CRD Emergency Operations Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CRDEmergencyOperations as well as the CRD website at www.cariboord.ca/emergency. For more information, contact the CRD’s public information line at 1-866-759-4977 (8:00am – 4:30 pm daily).

The BC Wildfire Service will provide wildfire updates at www.bcwildfire.ca, facebook.com/BCForestFireInfo and www.twitter.com/BCGovFireInfo.

Residents are strongly encouraged to register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System to receive a text, call or email regarding Evacuation Alerts and Orders: https://member.everbridge.net/index/453003085612292#/signup

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO WHEN AN ALERT IS IN EFFECT

Upon notification of an ALERT, you should be prepared for an evacuation order by:

Having a plan to transport all family members or co-workers outside of the area, should the area be brought under evacuation order.

keeping essential items readily available for a quick departure; including medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependents and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc).

Ensuring that any dependents are prepared for departure.

Moving pets and livestock to a safe area.

Ensuring that you have accommodation options for your family, if possible. A Reception Centre will be made available if required.

Monitoring reliable news sources for information on evacuation orders and locations of Reception Centres and the CRD’s channels on Facebook and cariboord.ca.

