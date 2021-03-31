Esquimalt wants to get a boat back to its owner

The boat was recovered near Dellwood Road after it hadn't been used for more than a month

Esquimalt is looking to find the owner of boat who hasn’t claimed the vessel in over a month.

The township said that after a month of no apparent use, staff recovered the boat at a public water access point at the end of Dellwood Road earlier this year.

The owner hasn’t come forward to claim it, despite Esquimalt reaching out to local police and running a social media campaign.

“While no boats of this description have been reported missing to police, staff are eager to return the boat to the owner,” the township said in an email to Black Press Media.

The boat is around four metres long and designed to hold a small sail.

For information or to claim the boat, contact bylaw at 250-414-7161.

