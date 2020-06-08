Esquimalt swings back into play in the wake of COVID-19 closures

Esquimalt is among the municipalities opening playgrounds in the wake of COVID-19 closures. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Esquimalt is ready to get back in the swing of things Tuesday, though residents should note the playground equipment is not being disinfected.

Municipal playgrounds open to the public June 9 after closing on March 20 due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

“Residents value our neighbourhood playgrounds and we are thrilled to make them available again,” Mayor Barbara Desjardins said in a statement. “We are hopeful that with our community following Dr. Henry’s guidelines during this Phase 2 process, we can look to resuming more of the activities we have missed during COVID-19.”

Although there is no evidence of transmission in playground environments, Island Health released suggestions to help to reduce the potential risks. Island Health’s suggestions follow the standard advice: sick children or adults must not enter the playground or spray park; adults should maintain two metres of physical distance; users should wash their hands before and after using the playground or spray park; visitors must avoid overcrowding.

READ ALSO: Esquimalt adds more legislation for private docks in its waterways

The popular splash pad at the Esquimalt Adventure Park will remain dry until later this summer. Timelines for resuming other recreation activities such fitness programs and pool access are also in the works.

“An incremental approach to re-opening recreation facilities will help us stay responsive to the changing conditions brought about by the pandemic,” said Parks and Recreation Director Scott Hartman. “Our cautious approach is an investment in staff and public health.”

Recreation updates and playground locations can be found at Esquimalt.ca/recreation.

