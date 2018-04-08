Esquimalt Nation loses hereditary Chief Andy Thomas in sudden passing

A tireless advocate for Indigenous rights, Chief Andy led the people of the Esquimalt Nation for 47 years

Chief Andy Thomas of Esquimalt Nation with Mitzi Dean, MLA for Esquimalt-Metchosin. The chief passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning at the age of 71. (Facebook)

The hereditary chief of the Esquimalt Nation, Seenupin, Chief Andrew Thomas has passed away.

For 47 years, Chief Andy – as he was often referred to – led the people of the Esquimalt Nation, before he died suddenly at his home early Saturday at the age of 71.

The elder, born and raised on Esquimalt Nation lands, helped create the Assembly of First Nations and served on the executive of the First Nations of South Island Tribal Council.

“Despite what the world thinks, we have not lost our culture,” Chief Andy wrote on the Esquimalt Nation website. “However, because our culture was tied to and sustained by our lands, we must find new ways to give it voice.”

A tireless advocate for Indigenous rights, Chief Andy helped establish Salish Sea Industrial Services Ltd. to provide training and employment opportunities for his nation.

In 2007, he was honoured with the Chancellor’s Community Recognition Award from Royal Roads for his work to make Esquimalt Nation prosper.

Most recently, Chief Andy was proud to see the new branch of the GVPL given a Lekwungen name, honouring its location in what is now known as James Bay.

In a statement, Victoria mayor Lisa Helps called Chief Thomas an “inspiration” whose “legacy will live on as we continue to walk together on this new path of truth and reconciliation.”

“Chief Thomas was a champion for his people,” the mayor said. “Grappling with the ongoing legacy of colonialism, he became dedicated to ensuring a prosperous future for the youth of his community.”

Esquimalt mayor Barb Desjardins called Chief Andy “an incredible leader” who was integral to her journey in understanding reconciliation and the issues of colonialism.

“Andy always held his cards close; he never disclosed all he was thinking, but he was a very generous heart and a genuine person,” Desjardins said.

The timing of his death is particularly hard for the Esquimalt mayor, who had recently been in discussion with Chief Andy in an effort to ensure ongoing communication between the nation and the township.

“It’s really sad that we’re not going to be able to [partake in] further discussion with Chief Andy Thomas, but we’ll certainly endeavour to work with Esquimalt Nation when they are ready and when they are able,” she said.

Speaking to Victoria council, Chief Andy once said: “Reconciliation is your work, your responsibility. We will work with you, guide you and share the labour but it is your burden to carry, and you must do what is needed to put that burden down, piece by piece.”

School District 61 board chair, Edith Loring-Kuhanga, member of the Gitxsan Nation, said in a statement, she asked for Chief Andy’s blessing when she decided to run for school board trustee.

“He empowered me to stand up for the interests of First Nation children,” she said. “He believed in empowering our youth to maintain their cultural heritage and identity in order to survive in today’s complex world.”

Chief Andy is survived by his wife Mary Anne, their children, Maureen, Ed, Mike, Matthew, Louie, Andrew and Mary Anne Jr. as well as grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

In a statement from the Esquimalt Nation, it is asked that the Thomas family’s privacy is respected as an opportunity to gather and honour Chief Andy’s life and his many contributions is being planned.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com