Esquimalt fire displaces two families

Fire damage at residence on Glengarry Place still being assessed

The Esquimalt Fire Department was called to a residence on Glengarry Place Tuesday afternoon for a fire that has displaced two families. There were no injuries and damage is being assessed. (Black Press Media file photo)

Two Esquimalt families are being put up in hotels after a fire broke out at their residence Tuesday afternoon.

The Esquimalt Fire Department was called to the residence on Glengarry Place shortly after 4 p.m. where they managed to dose the fire and ensure no one was injured. Emergency Social Services also responded to support the two displaced families.

They will be provided with three days of emergency support, including a stay at a hotel, clothing, groceries and incidentals. On Wednesday, Red Cross will be contacted for additional support.

The extent of the damages to the families’ homes is not yet known and is still being assessed, Esquimalt communications manager Tara Zajac said.

