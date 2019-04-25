Esquimalt-based HMCS Regina makes third drug bust in two weeks

HMCS Regina made a third drug bust in the Indian Ocean last week. (Canadian Armed Forces Operations/Facebook)

An Esquimalt-based ship made its third drug bust of the month last week.

On April 18, HMCS Regina seized 1.5 tonnes of hashish and 10.5 kilograms of heroin while deployed in the Indian Ocean.

The seizure was part of Operation ARTEMIS, the Canadian Armed Forces contribution to counter-terrorism and maritime security operations in the Middle East.

READ MORE: Esquimalt-based HMCS Regina seizes three tonnes of hashish in second drug bust

This is the third illegal narcotics seizure in less than two weeks for HMCS Regina.

On April 15, the ship seized over three tonnes of hashish and on April 6 it seized more than 2.5 tonnes of hashish. Both of those seizures took place off the coast of Oman.

The warship is operating in the region as part of Combined Task Force 150 (CTF 150) which is currently being led by Pakistan. CTF 150 is a task force under the Combined Maritime Forces, which is a naval coalition of 33 nations.

The task force works primarily to stop terrorist organizations from smuggling weapons, illicit cargo and narcotics while protecting merchant shops.

READ MORE: Esquimalt-based HMCS Regina seizes 2.5 tonnes of hashish in Indian Ocean

HMCS Regina joined Operation ARTEMIS at the end of March.

The ship departed for a seven-month deployment to the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions on Feb. 6. It was accompanied by the Asterix, a replenishing ship filled with fuel and supplies, as well as a Cyclone helicopter from the maritime helicopter squadron task force. This is the first deployment for the Cyclone unit.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter