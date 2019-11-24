Escaped ram causes traffic delays in Brentwood Bay Sunday morning

The ram was captured and returned home by local farmer, police

A ram escaped from a farm in Brentwood Bay on Sunday, slowing traffic on Benvenuto Avenue, but was captured by a local and returned home. (Tristan Chamings)

A ram escaped from a local farm Sunday morning, causing brief traffic delays along Benvenuto Avenue and West Saanich Road. The ram has been captured and returned to its owner.

Central Saanich Police responded to a report shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Sunday that a ram had escaped its enclosure and was wandering around Benvenuto Avenue, causing some delays for local traffic.

READ ALSO: Tree work in View Royal will cause traffic delays along Island Highway

Local farmer Tristan Chamings said he was able to capture the animal with the help of three police officers on-site.

“I was able to trap it and pin it to the ground and lasso it, and get it [to] my farm with my other goats until we found the owner,” Chamings said.

Central Saanich Police confirmed the owner of the ram has picked up the escapee and returned him to his home. Police remind locals in the area to make sure all pets are secure as they could be a traffic hazard, or they could get injured.

READ ALSO: Sidewalk construction will affect traffic in Saanich

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com