Escape the smoke and heat at these Vernon facilities

City of Vernon keeps Kal Tire Place open for walkers, shade seekers

  • Aug. 11, 2021 12:00 a.m.
It’s going to be hot and smoky over the next few days, says Environment Canada, with temperatures climbing to the mid- to high-30s.

In response to special air and weather statements issued by the national agency, the City of Vernon is keeping the doors open on Kal Tire Place as a safe haven from the elements.

Walking hours will also be extended Wednesday (Aug. 11) through Friday (Aug. 13) to 9 p.m. each day.

The Okanagan Regional Library Vernon Branch and Village Green Shipping Centre are also open to the public over the weekend.

Wednesday – Friday (Aug 11 – 13)

  • Kal Tire Place: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Okanagan Regional Library (Vernon Branch): 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Friday 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.)
  • Village Green Shopping Centre: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Wednesday), 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Thursday and Friday)

Saturday, Aug 14

  • Kal Tire Place: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Okanagan Regional Library (Vernon Branch): 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
  • Village Green Shopping Centre: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, Aug 15

  • Kal Tire Place: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Village Green Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

