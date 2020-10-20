ERT response to White Rock home connected to homicide: police

Heavily armed officers are in the 15800-block of Prospect Crescent

Officers with the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team were at a White Rock home Tuesday (Oct. 20) to assist Vancouver Police Department with execution of a search warrant. (Contributed photo)

Heavily armed police officers are in the 15800-block of Prospect Crescent in White Rock today (Oct. 20), reportedly in connection with a homicide investigation.

Witnesses tell Peace Arch News several people were arrested at the scene, however, police would not confirm the information.

Members of the Vancouver Police Department, Surrey RCMP and the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team were all at a two-storey home in the neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon, with signs of damage – including smashed windows on the upper and lower floors – evident.

A VPD officer at the scene told PAN the action was in connection with the execution of a search warrant related to a homicide; Surrey RCMP Cpl. Joanie Sidhu referred questions to Integrated Homicide Investigation Team spokesman Sgt. Frank Jang.

White Rock Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls confirmed the search warrant was being executed by the VPD, supported by the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team.

VPD spokesperson Simi Heer said only that the search warrant was “in relation to an ongoing investigation.” Heer said she did not expect to share any further details regarding the incident today.

