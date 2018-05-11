ERT makes peaceful arrest in Maple Ridge

ERT vehicle on Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge on Thursday. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

The Integrated Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team assisted Ridge Meadows RCMP on Thursday in arrested a man wanted for breach of conditions on firearms-related charges.

Ridge RCMP’s Street Enforcement Unit established surveillance on a man wanted for breach of conditions on firearms-related charges Thursday.

Surveillance led police to a house in the 22700-block of Reid Avenue. The Lower Mainland’s ERT arrived at around 4:50 p.m. and the man was arrested without incident.

“As a matter of procedure, and to ensure public safety, the ERT was brought in to assist with this arrest,” said Insp. Aaron Paradis.

“This tactic proved successful and the man peacefully surrendered. We thank Air 1 and LMD ERT for their assistance in safely and peacefully securing the arrest of this person.”