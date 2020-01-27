Erris department will launch junior firefighter program with help of grant

This past November, the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen (CFSOS) and RBC granted $15,000 to the Erris Volunteer Fire Department to seed a junior firefighter program.

“Youth are facing pressures on many fronts, and so are our communities. We want to be part of creative solutions that enhance equity, sustainability and fairness that help lay the groundwork for a brighter future,” said Sarah Trudeau, manager of of grants and community initiatives with CFSOS.

This is a pilot project to engage youth in the community by creating a junior volunteer firefighter program aimed at preparing youth for success.

“The Junior Firefighter program not only helps young people appreciate the gratification that comes from giving back to the community through volunteering, but it enforces teamwork, discipline, communication skills, and self-confidence,” said Dave Stringfellow, Fire Chief, Erris Fire Department.

“We are excited to see these projects become a reality and see our youth engaged in creative and innovative solutions to the complex issues facing them and our communities,” added Trudeau.