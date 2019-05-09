Errington store employee disarms bat-wielding bandit

Oceanside RCMP are reminding the public of the potential perils of resisting armed individuals, after a pair of mask-wearing bandits attempted to rob a store in Errington.

Police reported that they were advised on May 2 of a robbery at a retail outlet on Grafton Avenue that took place the afternoon of April 30.

Two masked males had entered the business with baseball bats and attempted to commit the robbery. An employee confronted one of the suspects and was able to disarm them. The two suspects then ran to an awaiting vehicle that was driven by a third individual.

Police were able to identify the three suspects and one man and two male youths were arrested. All three were interviewed by members of the Oceanside RCMP Plain Clothes Unit and released on conditions, with court dates scheduled in June.

Although the robbery was thwarted by the employee, the Oceanside RCMP reiterated that “confronting these suspects who are sometimes highly motivated or intoxicated places you at risk of serious injury.”

— NEWS Staff

