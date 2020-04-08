Errington Farmers Market to go ahead with planned May opening

Errington Farmers Market will open in the first week of May. (File photo)

Following Qualicum Beach’s lead, the Errington Farmers Market is going ahead with its scheduled May 2 opening.

The Errington market, similar to what the Qualicum Beach Farmers Market did when it re-opened on April 4, will have a limited number of vendors.

Shopping procedures will be modified to comply with provincial social distancing and public health protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Organizers want to assure customers that the health and safety of vendors and customers is their first priority. The the market, organizers pointed out, is operating with safety in mind and has the support of the BC CDC, Minister of Agriculture, the BC Association of Farmers Markets as well as the health authority. Farmers markets are considered by the Ministry of Public Health and Safety as an essential service.

READ MORE: Qualicum Beach Farmers Market re-opens under strict guidelines

“We will all miss the market’s wonderful community atmosphere, and share with the community a sense of loss that the live music, family activities and special events that we have all come to love will not be possible in the current global climate,” the Errington Farmers Market said in its press release. “We recognize however, that we have a critical role to play in this uncertain time. The market is more important than ever right now, not as a place to gather and visit, but as an important system to connect farmers and families with the fresh local food that they need.”

As opening day draws near, the EFM will provide a list of guidelines designed to make the shopping experience safe and efficient for both vendors and shoppers alike.

NEWS Staff, submitted

