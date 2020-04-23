Errington family grateful after community mobilizes to find missing youngster

Marijka and Lucas Neal were relieved and extremely grateful that their five-year-old daughter Charis was found safe after she went missing for several hours on Wednesday night (April 22) in Errington.

The youngster, who is developmentally delayed, strayed away from their fenced and gated home, possibly slipping through a gap that connects to their neighbour’s property.

Marijka assumed Charis was still inside the barn playing with their alpacas, who she is very fond of. Marijka said Charis does this after they’ve fed the animals.

“I always check up on her,” said Marijka. “But I suddenly had this mother’s feeling that something wasn’t right.”

When they went checked on Charis, she wasn’t in the barn. They looked for her in all the possible places inside their property. They also drove to places and trails that Charis loves to go to. They searched for a half-hour and when they couldn’t find her, Marijka decided to call 911.

READ MORE: RCMP say missing Vancouver Island motorcyclist has been found

“It was already 5:30 p.m. and I knew we only had a few hours of daylight,” said Marijka. “The RCMP was super responsive and we’re very grateful to them.”

Charis is almost six but her mind is that of a two-year-old.

Oceanside RCMP Cst. Jordan Reid led the police search operation along with the RCMP Police Dog Services. The Arrowsmith Search and Rescue as also called and they deployed approximately 30 members to help with the search.

“My husband and I were really impressed with Cst. Jordan on how he handled everything,” said Marijka. “He was super calm, very compassionate. He kept tell me that in 12 years he’s never seen a child get stolen, which was my main fear at that point. He was confident they would find her and we kind of stuck with that.”

Marijka said they were equally impressed with the search and rescue group.

“It was almost like magic how fast they showed up,” said Marijka. “We were blown away by the support and the people that showed up so fast to find her.”

Marijka said the canine unit was instrumental in helping track Charis’s direction.

After almost an hour of searching, a neighbour, located more than just a kilometre away, found Charis on their property playing with their chickens.

“When they told me they found a little girl in a blue jump suit thing, I knew it was her but I just had to see her in a flesh,” Marijka recalled. “They brought her back in a police car which was kind of strange because she’s a small girl. There was a lot of emotions and tears of just relief and gratefulness. This was a first. I always know where she is and I can spot her from anywhere inside the house if even she’s in the yard. She’s getting a bit bold and that now concerns me. I vow not to let it ever happen again.”

Marijka takes great comfort and appreciation to live in a region where people are caring and willing to help.

“I did not expect it,” said Marijka. “To see all the people that are so concerned and helpful especially during this time due to COVID-19. I am so grateful and there’s no way for us to show them our sincere appreciation other than to say ‘thank you.'”

Marijka also wants to express her gratitude for the prayers from her fellow members from the Oceanside Community Church for Charis’s safe return.

“I really think she has a guardian angel,” said Marijka. “I believe God is watching out for her. He answered our prayers. I was praying that she be found before dark. And she was.”

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News