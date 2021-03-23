Erratic driving leaves Oak Bay senior facing impaired driving charges

An impaired driver, a vehicle with the wrong license plate and items stolen from a vehicle are among this week’s Oak Bay police reports. (Black Press Media file photo)

An impaired driver, a vehicle with the wrong license plate and items stolen from a movie truck are among this week’s Oak Bay police reports.

Oak Bay police received a report around 9 p.m. on March 17 about a white Nissan Versa that was driving erratically in the 1900-block of Bee Street. When police found the vehicle, it was parked a metre from the curb and a 75-year-old woman was in the driver’s seat.

Police conducted an impaired driving investigation with the woman and charged her with impaired operation of a conveyance and refusing to provide a breath sample. The woman also had her vehicle impounded and was issued a 90-day driving prohibition.

That morning, Oak Bay police arrested a 36-year-old man following a traffic stop on Cadboro Bay Road around 8:30 a.m. The man had an outstanding warrant and was driving while prohibited. His vehicle was impounded for one week and he was charged with driving while prohibited.

Oak Bay police issued multiple tickets to a 47-year-old man after finding his license plate belonged to another vehicle during a March 18 traffic stop. Police conducted the stop just before 8 p.m. in the 3300-block of University Woods and ticketed the man for no insurance, no vehicle license, wrong number plate and no front plate.

Police received a report the morning of March 18 about overnight mischief at Gartside Marine Engines. Police said an unknown person smashed the garage door’s windowpane, resulting in about $500 worth of damage.

Hairdressing equipment and an electronic device were also stolen from a mobile movie work truck that was parked in the Camosun College parking lot. The theft happened between the evening of March 14 and the next morning. Police are still investigating the file.

