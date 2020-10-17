A piece of farming equipment caught fire on a farm along 30 Street SW in Salmon Arm Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (Jim Elliot photo)

Equipment catches fire on Salmon Arm farm

Firefighters responded to the fire on 30 Street SW just after 4 p.m. Saturday

  • Oct. 17, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Firefighters are at the scene of a piece of farming equipment that caught fire in Salmon Arm Saturday afternoon.

The Salmon Arm Fire Department responded to the incident on 30th Street SW just after 4 p.m. Oct. 17. Smoke can be seen rising from a piece of equipment in the middle of a field.

A reporter with Black Press is on scene. More details to come.

Brendan Shykora

Reporter, Vernon Morning Star

Salmon Arm Observer

