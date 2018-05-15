The legal fight over Kin Race Track is moving ahead, again. (Morning Star file photo)

Equestrian Society loses to Vernon in track battle

Politician says the new decision will be what to do with the land

A long running battle over Kin Park has Vernon in the lead.

The City of Vernon and the Okanagan Equestrian Society have been in a legal battle over the horse racing track for years. But a judgment has finally been issued.

“The short version: the city won,” states Vernon Coun. Scott Anderson.

While the full legal decision is not yet publicly available, Anderson cites the settlement as stating: “Hopefully, with this judgment, the defendants (City of Vernon) can commence to make better use of the land.”

No one from the Equestrian Society could be reached for comment. But President Robyn Dalziel made an announcement Thursday that there is a renewed interest in horse racing in Vernon.

“The Interior Horse Racing Association is very interested in resurrecting horse racing at the race tracks located in Vernon, Osoyoos, Princeton, Kamloops and Williams Lake,” said Dalziel.

A meeting is scheduled for May 26 at 1 p.m. at the Elks Hall in Vernon.

“We would like to hold a meeting to gain input from everyone interested in a return to racing in the Interior,” Dalziel continues. “We are basically starting from scratch and need the breeders and all interested parties to join in the conversation, we need new people and new ideas.”

Meanwhile, with the city claiming a win in the legal battle, Anderson says the new issue is deciding what to do with the former racetrack property.

Previous story
UPDATE: 15-year-old boy struck by vehicle in west Maple Ridge
Next story
UN/NATO Veterans from Calgary and Red Deer to hold ceremony at Kimberley Cenotaph

Just Posted

Equestrian Society loses to Vernon in track battle

 

MLA hopes fire report findings and recommendations are acted on

 

Equestrian Society loses to Vernon in race track battle

 

The Editor’s Desk: Surviving the Cone Zone

 

Most Read

  • Man survives fall from Royston train trestle

    A man survived a fall off a trestle Monday evening south of Courtenay. Rescuers discovered him at the bottom of a riverbed about two feet from the water.

  • Local SAR helps with Boundary flooding

    From rescues to evacuations, SAR teams from Nelson to Trail and Rossland were in the Boundary

  • Old Langley legion hall demolished, making room for family condos

    Five-storey condominium buildings will replace the veteran's hall by 2020.

  • UN/NATO Veterans from Calgary and Red Deer to hold ceremony at Kimberley Cenotaph

    Military Ames is happy to welcome the UN/NATO Veterans Support group from Calgary and Red Deer, Alberta who are coming to Kimberley to do a ceremony at our new cenotaph. This group consists of serving and retired veterans. The 40-50 members will arrive in Kimberley the afternoon of May 26, 2018 and will muster at the clock in the platzl. The ceremony is planned for a 4:00. Military Ames will update our face book page as the schedule develops on the 26th in case there is any unforeseen holdups. Military Ames veterans will march the UN/NATO Veterans into the Kimberley Veteran Memorial Park with a Colour Party and the group will conduct a ceremony including the Act of Remembrance to honour our Veterans, their families and the Fallen. The parade will take place at approximately 4:00 pm following a police escort into Kimberley. The public is welcome to attend and we encourage you to do so. This is another great opportunity to teach younger generations the meaning of the cenotaph and Memorial Park.

  • Spike in thefts from vehicles in Duncan, North Cowichan, RCMP warn

    Police seek help from community

  • Fraser River at Quesnel upgraded to Flood Watch

    River Forecast Centre is monitoring the river closely as temperatures remain high

  • Acessible playground for Grassy

    New playground equipment to cost $5 million province-wide