Equestrian park sole Langley business to get B.C. COVID relief funds

Tbird, the equestrian show park, is the only Langley facility included in a list of 83 tourist attractions and bus companies to receive provincial funds for pandemic recovery.

The program offered up to $1 million for operations with 150 or more employees and up to $500,000 for smaller attractions and bus companies. B.C.’s Tourism Minister Melanie Mark said Friday that 83 applications for assistance have been accepted.

Langley East New Democrat MLA Megan Dykeman said she is glad that people in the riding will benefit from this funding, as it will not only support people working in tourism but also help grow the local economy into the future.

“Thunderbird Show Park is such a wonderful place here in Langley,” said Dykeman.

“Organizations like this create jobs, culture and joy, and our government understands how vital they are to our communities. This funding will help Thunderbird Show Park recover from the challenges brought on by the pandemic and be able to continue offering world class experiences to visitors.”

The money can be used for payroll costs, rent, utilities and costs related to restarting or ramping up operations as well as business expenses to help them recover from the impacts of the pandemic.

Thunderbird Show Park Ltd. is one of the recipients but the province is not divulging specific amounts.

* Applications for the Major Anchor Attractions Program opened June 7, 2021.

* Major anchor attractions in urban centres that receive 75,000 or more visitors per year were eligible for up to $1 million.

* Major anchor attractions in rural areas that receive 15,000 or more visitors per year were eligible for up to $500,000.

* Tour bus companies that serve 30,000 or more passengers per year were eligible for up to $500,000.

* A total of $36.3 million was allocated to grant recipients throughout the province.

