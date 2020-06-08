Envision Financial, First West Foundation aim to help fund local charities

Envison Financial and the First West Foundation have stepped up to help local charities.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a number of challenges for non-profit organizations, and a local financial institution is aiming to help them with some much needed assistance.

First West Foundation, philanthropic partner to Envision Financial, a division of First West Credit Union, is stepping up to meet this need by launching its Community Response Fund. This fund will bestow $600,000 in community grants to charities in regions served by First West, specifically $300,000 in the Fraser Valley, Lower Mainland and Kitimat regions.

“These organizations urgently need funds to deliver their programs and services to the community’s most vulnerable during the very difficult circumstances the pandemic has created,” stated Richard Hill, chair of the First West Foundation Board of Directors in a press release. “Our mission is to help them do what they do best.”

Registered charities focused on addressing food security and basic needs for youth, families and seniors impacted by COVID-19 are eligible to apply for the Community Response Fund on the First West Foundation website.

“Typically, granting applications require detailed information to qualify and then the funds may take several months to be distributed,” stated Susan Byrom, executive director of the First West Foundation. “We know the need in our communities is urgent so we’ve set up these funds as low-barrier—meaning the application process is fast and simple and funding will be disbursed quickly to address this need.”

The Community Response Fund will provide a total of $500,000 in grants to charitable organizations focused on food security and basic needs support for youth, families and seniors most impacted by COVID-19 in the regions First West Credit Union serves.

The Community Help Fund will provide $100,000 in the form of $500 grants to charities that complete a profile on Do Some Good about their organization to kickstart their fundraising efforts. 200 grants will be awarded in total. Do Some Good is a social impact technology platform designed to amplify community impact by connecting Canadians with local causes.

In the region Envision Financial serves, the First West Foundation is distributing $250,000 in community response funding and $50,000 in Community Help Fund grants through the Envision Financial Community Endowment.

Applications are now being accepted. Charities can request any amount but may not receive all the funding requested. A small committee will review grant applications and make funding recommendations. As part of its community investment, First West Credit Union pays all operating expenses, ensuring 100 per cent of Foundation funds are used for charitable purposes. For more information, visit firstwestfoundation.ca.

