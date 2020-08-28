Environmental testing at Air Force Beach

Five water-monitoring devices will be installed along the DND property line at Air Force Beach.

SLR Consulting, under contract from the Department of National Defence (DND) and as part of 19 Wing Comox’s environmental monitoring program, will be installing five water-monitoring devices along the DND property line at Air Force Beach starting Sunday.

The devices or piezometers – a small plastic pipe from which samples of water and soil samples can be taken – will be installed over a period of several days and may be left in place until January 2021.

The locations are above the high-tide mark and will be within the DND property boundary.

The devices will allow the consultants to collect samples in September and January. The samples will be used to assess the water quality flowing from 19 Wing.

The Department of National Defence is proud to be a good neighbour in the Comox Valley. The robust environmental program at 19 Wing Comox supports initiatives that proactively help to identify and mitigate any environmental issues that may evolve over the years.

Comox Valley Record