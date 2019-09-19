Environmental rally set for Friday in Mission

Unite Behind the Science Rally takes place Friday at 1 p.m. in front of the Mission post office

A group of concerned Mission residents will be rallying to protect the environment this afternoon (Friday).

The Mission Unite Behind the Science Rally takes place at 1 p.m. in front of the Mission Post office at 33191 First Ave.

Organizers say: “The climate crisis is an emergency but we’re not acting like it. People everywhere are at risk if we let oil, coal and gas companies continue to pour more fuel on the fire.”

Neil Smith, one of the event organizers, said the rally was planned, in part, thanks to Greta Thunberg – a young Swedish student turned activist, who asked all the adults in the world to get behind the youth on their Fridays for Future Climate Strikes.

Smith said that several local groups got together and decided to heed that call and take action.

“A growing number of people in Mission are getting more and more concerned about the seriousness of this climate crisis. We are watching the window of opportunity to get it fixed disappear. Mission needs a bit of a wakeup call,” Smith said.

Several speakers, including two in Grade 6, are going to make presentations at the rally.

Smith is hoping for a large turnout of both young and older people to show their concerns for the future.

“It’s about time that Mission realized that we are part of this world. The atmosphere knows no boundaries. It’s time we took action and woke up to the seriousness of the situation. It’s sad to see that there are so many deniers still out there,” he said.