Environment Canada warns that hazardous winter conditions are expected

Mission could get between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow, followed by freezing rain

Snow and freezing rain are expected to hit Mission overnight, making tomorrow’s driving conditions a little sketchy. / Kevin Mills Photo

Winter is expected to hit Mission hard tonight. Environment Canada has issued a weather warning for the Fraser Valley area, including Mission. The warning states that hazardous winter conditions are expected.

According to the warning, “a strong system will move towards Vancouver Island tonight and the snowfall will intensify. Warmer air aloft will spread across the region on Thursday (Dec. 28) while brisk northeast winds maintain the cool air near the surface.”

Snowfall amounts in the range of 10 to 20 cm are possible before the snow transitions to an extended period of freezing rain on Thursday.

A significant layer of ice is possible through Friday especially over Central and Eastern Fraser Valley.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous.”

Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays.