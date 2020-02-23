Environment Canada warns of strong winds throughout Greater Victoria Sunday

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Greater Victoria with expected gusts up to 90km Sunday. (Black Press Media file photo)

Get your toques out and bundle up with some extra layers – a wind warning is in effect across Greater Victoria Sunday.

Environment Canada says a Pacific storm will move across southern Vancouver Island, with strong winds between 60 to 80 km/h expected in the morning, then building up to 60 to 90km/h later in the day.

This storm may cause damage to buildings, such as roof shingles and windows. The strong winds will lighten up by early Monday morning.

Sailings on BC Ferries are still running Sunday, as of 8:30 a.m. Crews tweeted that they will keep a close eye on the weather in case of the need to cancel later sailings in the day.

Good morning! We're signed back on and ready to assist you. As weather may play a factor on some of our routes today, please keep updated with our #TravelAdvisory: https://t.co/3eKHjRif21 and #ServiceNotices: https://t.co/GQhw83ajh2 prior to travel. Have a great day! 🙂 ^js — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) February 23, 2020

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

