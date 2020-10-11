Environment Canada warns of strong winds in Metro Vancouver

Visitors to White Rock’s waterfront take advantage of gusting afternoon winds for a photo op. (File photo)

Environment Canada has warned of strong afternoon winds for Metro Vancouver.

According to the statement, issued at 9:08 a.m., Environment Canada advised the public of strong winds in southeast Metro Vancouver including Surrey, Langley, Richmond and Delta.

Power outages are likely.

“This afternoon, southeast winds will increase to 50 km/h gusting to 70 over communities near Georgia and Haro Strait, with southeast winds of 60 km/h gusting to 80 over exposed sections of West Vancouver Island. Behind the low overnight, winds will shift to west 50 km/h gusting to 70 to 80. The westerlies will ease Monday morning,” the statement said.

Currently, the track and depth of the low suggest wind speeds will stay just below warning thresholds but some power outages are still likely.”

