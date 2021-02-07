Environment Canada warns of lower temperatures for Greater Victoria

It could get chilly across Greater Victoria in the coming days.

A special weather statement for Greater Victoria issued by Environment Canada and last updated Sunday afternoon notes that Arctic air continues to move across the province in warning of lower temperatures.

The statement notes that cold Arctic air currently over the northern interior of the province will continue to filter southwards towards the BC coast.

The statement predicts that this Arctic air will reach the south coast Monday morning after having passed through the southern interior overnight or early Monday morning.

“On Tuesday, temperatures will continue to drop as more Arctic air is forced southwards,” it reads. “Strong outflow winds and brisk wind chill values are then expected to begin over southern coastal areas Tuesday night.”

Temperatures in coastal areas will be 5 to 10 degrees below seasonal, while temperatures across Interior regions will be 10 to 20 degrees below the seasonal average in making for the coldest conditions seen this season.

The coming chill appears to be part of a greater trend.

“Following a relatively mild first half of winter, a transition to much colder conditions continues throughout (the province),” reads the statement.

