Environment Canada predicts rain and cold temperatures to hit South Okanagan

Environment Canada forecasts temperatures below the seasonal average with chances of rain

South Okanagan residents can expect a mixed bag of weather for the next week, including showers and colder temperatures.

Environment Canada forecasts a chance of showers in Penticton each day from May 19 to 22, with a high of only ten degrees on Friday, May 22. Conditions are, however, expected to become warmer and dryer by the weekend.

Environment Canada predicts temperatures will be below the seasonal average this week before things warm up on the weekend. (Environment Canada)

The cold, wet weather is typical for this time of year in the South Okanagan, explained Environment Canada meteorologist, Doug Lundquist.

“Mid-May to about the tenth of July is the rainiest time of the year for us,” said Lunquist.

Lundquist believes the current forecast may be on the “pessimistic” side.

“I see they’re forecasting a high of ten degrees on Friday with a chance of rain, I’d be more likely to be inclined to say it’s just a chance of showers or thunderstorms and probably about 15 to 18 degrees for a high,” said Lundquist.

Average temperatures for mid to late-May in the South Okanagan are usually highs of 20 and lows of 7.

Heading into the weekend, Lunquist said locals can expect temperatures to exceed seasonal averages, with highs in the low to mid-20s.

