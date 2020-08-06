Fernie and surrounds could expect moderate thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon and Friday morning. (File photo)

Environment Canada issues thunderstorm outlook for Fernie and surrounding area

Fernie has been issued a thunderstorm outlook from midday Thursday through to Friday morning.

Fernie could see moderate thunderstorms from Thursday (Aug. 3) through to Friday with a cold front bringing “cool and unsettled weather,” according to Environment Canada.

In a tweet on Thursday, Environment Canada issued a thunderstorm outlook for Stewart down to Fernie, while other parts of the Central Interior, Kootenays and Columbias could see moderate thunderstorms with hail and heavy downpours.

According to the agency, the chance of thunderstorms in the region extends from midday Thursday through to 6 a.m. on Friday morning.

