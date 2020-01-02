A nice day up at Revelstoke Mountain Resort on Jan. 1, after the last storm that warranted a warning from Environment Canada, on Dec. 31. (Myles Williamson photo)

Environment Canada issues storm warning for Revelstoke area

Environment Canada has issued a storm warning for the Revelstoke area.

  Jan. 2, 2020
  • News

“A strong winter storm will impact the BC interior with snow beginning this evening,” the statement says.

There will be widespread snow this evening, but the weather system will shift northwards on Friday morning.

“Snow will continue in the Kootenays, Columbias, as well as the central and northern interior,” the statement says.

There is also a chance of freezing rain on Friday morning.

Â 

