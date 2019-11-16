Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Trans Canada Highway

The view from Jack McDonald Snowshed 46 km east of Revelstoke, looking east at 12:30 p.m. (DriveBC)

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

20-30 cm of snowfall is expected.

An approaching frontal system will track across the BC interior tonight and tomorrow.

Snow from the system will begin this afternoon and become heavier tonight. Total snowfall amounts of 20 to 30 cm can be expected by Sunday evening before the snow tapers off to a few flurries or rain showers.

READ MORE: City of Revelstoke hires new director of engineering

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

The forecast for Revelstoke today calls for clouds and a 30 per cent chance of rain. The snow level is 900 metres rising to 1,200 metres this afternoon. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High plus 5. UV index 1 or low.

Expect rain tonight with the snow level 1,200 metres. Temperature steady near plus 4.

READ MORE: Revelstoke City Council approves Temporary Use Permits

@RevelstokeRevueeditor@revelstoketimesreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.