Environment Canada issues hot weather warning for Fraser Valley

The glowing ball in the sky is going to heat up the Fraser Valley, with temperatures in the mid-30s expected. (Eric J. Welsh/ Chilliwack Progress)

A weather alert has been issued for the Fraser Valley, with scorching hot temperatures expected today.

The Environment Canada alert covers the area from Abbotsford to Hope.

According to weather.gc.ca, “A ridge of high pressure has been building over southern B.C. this weekend with temperatures peaking today and then gradually declining as the week progresses. Today will be the hottest day with daily maximum temperatures reaching the mid-30s, particularly in Howe Sound and the eastern Fraser Valley. Overnight temperatures will be in the high teens.”

The website weathernetwork.ca is calling for temps of 36 Celsius today, dropping to 20 Celsius tonight, with the chance for a thunderstorm.

Temperatures are expected to remain high on Monday, but “weak inflow from the Pacific Ocean will prevent temperatures from reaching the values expected today.”

