Environment Canada issues heat warning

No reprieve from high temperatures until Wednesday in Maple Ridge

Tubing on the Alouette River in Maple Ridge is a popular way to beat the heat during the most scorching summer days. (THE NEWS files)

Environment Canada issued a heat warning for the Lower Mainland on Friday morning, as the weather forecast calls for temperatures of 32 C on Friday and Saturday in Maple Ridge, rising to 34 Sunday.

“A prolonged stretch of well above normal temperatures is forecast for the south coast as a ridge of high pressure remains anchored offshore. This period of hot weather will persist through the weekend,” said the warning.

Environment and Climate Change Canada, in conjunction with medical health officials, have issued this alert due to the persistent high daytime temperatures, warm overnight low temperatures and the extended duration of this warm period, it said.

The warning reminds people to take precautions to protect themselves from the heat, including:

• Stay hydrated by drinking cold beverages, preferably water.

• Spend time in an air-conditioned facility for at least several hours every day.

• Avoid sunburn by staying in the shade and using sunscreen with SPF 30 or more.

• Never leave people or pets in a parked car.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

The effects of heat illness swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

The forecast calls for cooling – from the 30 C range to 25 C – by Wednesday.