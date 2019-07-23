Environment Canada issues a severe thunderstorm watch for the Okanagan

Strong winds, rain, and lightning may be expected for Kelowna, Vernon, and Penticton

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Kelowna, Vernon, and Penticton Tuesday evening.

Rain, strong winds, thunder, lightning, and hail could be expected when severe thunderstorm watches are issued by meteorologists.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail this evening and overnight,” read the alert on Environment Canada’s website.

Environment Canada warns people that lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. “Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors,” written on Environment Canada’s website.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

@LarynGilmourlaryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca