Environment Canada forecasts 10-15 cm of snow for Shuswap

Snow is expected to be replaced with rain in the afternoon

A snowfall warning for the Shuswap forecasts 10-15 cm of snow to fall before being replaced by rain in the afternoon. (File photo)

A snowfall warning issued for the Shuswap is forecasting 10-15 cm of snow before being replaced by rain.

Environment Canada issued the warning at 4:54 a.m. Tuesday, reporting heavy snow over the North Okanagan, Shuswap and the South and North Thompson regions will continue until the afternoon. According to the warning about five centimetres of snow has already fallen and an additional five to 10 cm can be expected with the largest amounts over higher terrain for North Okanagan, South Thompson and Shuswap.

Environment Canada also warned drivers to adjust to road conditions including being prepared for reduced visibility.

To monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada, follow #BCStorm on social media and to report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca.

