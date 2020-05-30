Environment Canada cancels storm alert for Princeton

Rain and some thunderstorms still expected overnight

Rain and thunderstorms are still forecast overnight. (File photo)

A severe thunderstorm watch for Princeton was cancelled by Environment Canada at 9:08 p.m.

While the weather system moved through the area, at least 10 lightning strikes were recorded by LightningMaps.org

Environment Canada is still forecasting showers and thunderstorms overnight, and rain Sunday May 31.

The original advisory, issued at 5:09 p.m., warned of strong winds, hail and intense lightning.

“Additionally, widespread rainfall will accompany the low pressure system overnight and Sunday. Total rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 mm except up to 50 east of the Okanagan valley are expected by Sunday afternoon,” the advisory stated.

“Potential impacts from thunderstorms and widespread rainfall include: rising rivers, downed trees, flash flooding, and danger to those recreating or working outside.”

As of 10:04 p.m. May 30 BC Wildfire was reporting no related activity.

