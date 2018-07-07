Entry Catalogues are out for North Thompson Fall Fair in Barriere

If you haven't already, marked your calendar for the Labour Day Weekend (Sept.1-3) and the North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo you are going to miss one of the best Country Fairs anywhere.

If you haven’t already, marked your calendar for the Labour Day Weekend (Sept.1-3) and the North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo you are going to miss one of the best Country Fairs anywhere.

This event is the highlight of the year for Barriere. and the surrounding area. People come from all over B.C., Alberta, and Washington to attend, both as exhibitors and as visitors.

Over all three days you’ll find amusements and games for the kids, the Laughing Logger lumberjack show, the BCRA Polaris Championship Rodeo Finals, and a fantastic display in the exhibit hall that can take up half your afternoon perusing.

There will be a wide variety of vendors, selling goodies from ice cream to barbecued ribs, and cotton candy to mini donuts. In the livestock department there will be cavies, poultry, sheep, goats, horses and cows, and maybe a few other interesting critters along the way.

Works of art of all sorts, from handmade quilts to Lego creations, and paintings to cakes and cookies.

Have a cool one in the Pacific Brewing Beer Garden, or kick up your heels at the all ages Friday night alcohol free Family Dance, and then do some two step at the 19+ Rodeo Cabaret dance on Saturday.

Bring the whole family and spend some time at the fair. Vehicle parking is free, RV’s and campers just $40 for the weekend. Adults $15, Seniors and Students $10, kids 10 and under get in free.

Find out more at: www.fallfair-rodeo.com