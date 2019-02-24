Entrepreneurs wanted for recreational equipment rentals in Parksville Community Park

Interested parties will soon have the opportunity to bid for the 2019 summer season

City of Parksville staff were directed by council to begin advertising an invitation to tender for anyone interested in providing non-motorized water sport equipment rentals in the Community Park for the 2019 summer season.

Rentals would include equipment like kayaks, surfboards and stand-up paddle boards.

Typically advertisements will circulate for 30 days before a selection process.

“The selection of the successful bidder is done by council at a later meeting, usually in March or early April,” said City of Parksville acting CAO Keeva Kehler at a Feb. 20 regular council meeting. “Then we negotiate an agreement with the operator for the summer which is also approved by council.”

Kehler said a few location options for a rental kiosk were discussed with the park foreman, one being a paved area beside the outdoor gym in the park.

“That (area) is paved and we anticipate it wouldn’t create a lot of conflict when the park is very congested in the summer months, but we’re hoping to see what kinds of bids we get and then negotiate that with staff’s input and then bring back some options,” Kehler said.

Coun. Teresa Patterson said a rental kiosk would be a good opportunity for entrepreneurs in the community and would provide small business opportunities for commercial use in the Community Park.