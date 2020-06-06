Entangled gopher snake freed from netting in Coldstream

A Coldstream wildlife expert offered a reminder to homeowners after freeing a gopher snake entangled in deer netting.

“Today was a day for teamwork as we worked diligently to free a gopher snake from some deer netting wrapped around his midsection,” said Pete Wise of Wise Wildlife Control Services Saturday, June 6.

Wise said the incident is a reminder for homeowners that protecting crops with deer netting can place other species at risk if certain precautions aren’t taken.

“If you do use deer netting to protect your bushes and plants, please ensure that the bottom of the material is no less than six inches from the ground to prevent any incidental catches from happening,” he said.

Wise said the snake was successfully released, but that’s not always the outcome when snakes get entangled in this way, as the netting can cut into their scales causing “irreversible damage.”

Gopher snakes are protected under the B.C. Wildlife Act. Report any wildlife related infractions, poachers or polluters to the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277 or #7277 if using a cell phone.

