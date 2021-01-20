Enjoying the sunshine in Houston

When I started writing for Black Press Media, the pandemic had just started to seep into everyday life and things, events, places were closing down. I remember researching about Burns Lake and Lakes District before moving and I was so excited to be able to witness the very different life through the variety of events from the Snow and Shine to the Fall fair and everything in between. However, by the time I came to B.C. the pandemic had managed to reach the remote regions of the province and life as it was before had turned upside down.