Enjoying the last cups at the Broken Spoke in Courtenay

Following a decade of developing their dream, the Collins are closing their coffee and bike shop

The Collins stand outside their coffee and bike shop on Fitzgerald Avenue in Courtenay. After a decade of hard work, they are saying thank you to their customers before closing their shop in August. Photo by Erin Haluschak

Mike and Tamiko Collins have served around half a million cups of coffee in the decade they’ve operated their Courtenay-based bike and coffee shop, The Broken Spoke, but soon their last cups will be served.

But the couple is savouring every sip until they close the doors permanently on their shop at the end of August.

“We started small, and it took us 10 years to get towards the vision we wanted,” explained Mike.

In July 2009, the Collins wanted to share their knowledge for both coffee and bikes, and fused the two together at their location at 420 Fitzgerald Ave.

While employed as teachers in Japan, they realized bikes were a readily available mode of transportation in the country.

“We wanted to create a place where non-cyclists and cyclists alike can come, and we can offer education and talk about, and get people excited about using bikes,” explained Tamiko.

Along with bikes, gear and accessories, the shop also features a full mechanic station and a repair policy which emphasized upfront pricing.

Tamiko, who is from the Comox Valley, said the pair specifically moved back to the area to open the shop, and said the space created a place for people to socialize and meet up, which was always part of their plan.

“We have met so many people through the shop,” she recalled. “It’s such a big part of (what it’s become).”

The Collins decided not to renew the lease for the store, but they both agree they wanted to close the shop on their terms, and “to go out on a high note.”

Tamiko explained they’ve been thinking about the decision for a little while, and while they haven’t set concrete plans for their next venture, they are looking forward to enjoying some time off together.

Jordan Spicer, who has been working at the shop for seven years, said the closure didn’t come as a complete surprise but added the next month is a time to celebrate the store and all of the customers they have served over the years.

“There’s lots of great memories – so many of them are around helping customers in some way.”

Tamiko added there has been a mix of sadness and excitement from the customers whom they’ve told about the closure, but added they have no plans to move from the Comox Valley and will take some time before moving on to their next plan.

“We just really want to say thank you to our customers; it’s been such a good 10-year run. It’s actually been our dream.”

“There was never a single day where I’ve never wanted to come to work,” added Mike.

The last day for the shop is set for Aug. 24. Regular hours will be kept until Aug. 3, and the store will be open on shortened hours (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Aug. 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, 22, 23 and 24.

