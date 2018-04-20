Enjoy Earth Day events in Greater Trail

Earth Day an opportunity to embrace 'green' events in Trail and Greater Area

Earth Day was on the minds of the After School Club at the Trail Riverfront Centre this week as their drawing shows the three tenets of reduce, reuse, and recycle.

There are many ways, every day, we can make conscious choices that lessen our imprint on the Earth.

Hopping on the bus instead of driving; buying secondhand goods and keeping re-usables out of the landfill; proper recycling; planting trees, flowers or a garden; buying local at a farmers market which supports the economy as well as care of the immediate environment.

This weekend there are all kinds of “green” opportunities around town as communities from Rossland to Trail and the Beaver Valley celebrate the 48th annual Earth Day (April 22).

The first Earth Day was organized in 1970 to highlight growing concern over pollution of air, soil and water.

While many events garner attention with one-day tree planting sessions or park clean-up excursions, Earth Day is really about learning to live a more eco-friendly lifestyle each and every day.

Locally, there’s many earth-friendly offerings this weekend – first up being free public transit on Saturday.

Bus riders in the West Kootenay Transit System will be able to travel at no cost on April 21.

“While Earth Day (April 22) falls on a Sunday this year, the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, the Regional District of Central Kootenay, the City of Nelson and BC Transit are offering free service the preceding Saturday,” BC Transit’s Jonathon Dyck said. “They also encourage people in the West Kootenay Transit System to celebrate Earth Week by riding the bus from April 16 to 21.”

For more information about schedules, routes and service changes in the West Kootenay Transit System, visit bctransit.com/west-kootenay.

Also happening Saturday in Trail, is a community-wide collaboration that is a great way to re-use and reduce consumption of children’s goods like clothing and toys.

Called the Mothers Unite Garage Sale, the Trail Memorial Centre gym will be turned into a giant indoor garage sale for all items suitable for children from newborn to age 12.

The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. until noon.

On a broader scale of reducing, re-using and keeping goods out of the landfill, is the region-wide Trash to Treasure on Saturday.

“This one-day event is your chance to help reduce waste by giving away your used household items or claiming old treasures from your neighbours,” advises the regional districts of Central Kootenay and Kootenay Boundary.

Anyone can participate by collecting unwanted household items and placing them by the curb where treasure hunters can access them without disrupting traffic.

People are advised to create a sign to let passersby know that the items are up for grabs, and all remaining items must be removed by 4 p.m.

Another way to give Earth Day a nod is by visiting the Rossland Mountain Market on Saturday from noon until 4 p.m.

The society is hosting its third annual Earth Day celebration with an outdoor farmers market in downtown Rossland on Queen Street. Organizers welcome all, as the event showcases local farm, food and drink vendors as well as fellow food organizations throughout the Kootenays. Admission is free or by donation at the Rossland Mountain Market booth.

Then on Sunday, Earthy Organics Farm is holding “Get Your Garden Growing” from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Located on Columbia Gardens Road, Earthy Organics farmer Johnny Abenante will teach beginners everything they need to know to start growing organic vegetables. For more information on the session contact Abenante at 250.368.1909.

“It’s the Trail and District Chamber’s 2nd Annual Earth Day Event with Earthy Organics and we are encouraging everyone to go and start their gardens,” says the chamber’s Audry Durham. “It is excellent value because you take home enough starter veggies to last you the whole summer, last year I had fresh salad greens all summer long!”

These next two initiatives will not be completed in time for Earth Day 2018, but they will be part of the social fabric on April 22 next year.

Plans and fundraising are underway to relocate the incrEDIBLE Trail Community Garden from the Gulch to Riverside Avenue near the Columbia River Skywalk. The committee says the move will allow for expansion and provide affordable garden beds for Trail residents who don’t have a yard to grow vegetables or berries; and create teaching gardens in a larger space for students, seniors, and other community groups.

And finally, Montrose council is well into the process of enacting the village’s first Beekeeping Bylaw in support of local apiculture.

With the province making a concerted effort to boost food security in British Columbia, allowing regulated beekeeping is a sweet way each community can help sustain B.C. agriculture no matter the geographic locale.