Englishman River Water Service treatment plant will soon be in full operation

NEWS file photo - Possible temporary changes to Parksville’s water quality could happen throughout November as the Englishman River Water Service treatment plant is starting up its operations.

The new Englishman River Water Service water treatment plant will soon be in full operation. In November, City of Parksville staff will operate the treatment plant for a few hours each day.

The treatment plant will pump clean potable water to city reservoirs and the treated water will then be directed into the city’s distribution system.

During November, the public may experience minor changes in water quality such as temporary discoloration or cloudiness. At all times during this phase of operation, the treatment plant will produce safe potable water. Should residents observe a change in water quality, please run an outside tap until the water runs clear.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Work begins on Parksville water plant

The issue should resolve itself; however, if the water quality issue persists, please contact the city. From Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. city officials can be reached by calling 250-248-5412. For after hours assistance, including weekends and holidays, call 250-248-6144.

This is an exciting time for the City of Parksville and the Regional District of Nanaimo (Nanoose Bay Peninsula Water Service Area), partners in the Englishman River Water Service project which has built a new water treatment plant, new in-river water intake and new transmission supply mains. The ERWS partners thank you for your patience during this time.

For more information, contact the City of Parksville’s 0perations department at 250-248-5412 or ops@parksville.ca.

– NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter