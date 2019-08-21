Enforcement still tops with Vernon cops

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP superintendent maintains enforcement continues to be a top priority for the detachment. (Pixabay - photo)

Vernon’s top cop says enforcement continues to be a priority.

During a presentation to city council, Supt. Shawna Baher indicated that RCMP officers are dealing with a variety of issues, including stolen property and open drug use.

READ MORE: Second-quarter police report shows assault, theft on the rise

“Our members are encouraged to go out there and deal with problems,” she said.

Baher added that officers have sympathy towards those in need or struggling with addiction, but illegal and unacceptable activities are not permitted.

“Addiction is not a reason for people to act in the behaviour they are.”

Baher is also calling on residents to report crimes to the police so they can be recorded and responded to.

“It’s not OK to just post on Facebook,” she said.

— Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce

READ MORE: Vernon RCMP superintendent helps with arrest

@VernonNewsnewsroom@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.