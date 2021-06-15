Energy efficiency program takes aim at educating Langley Township

Energy mentors are reaching out to speakers of several languages

EmPower Me operates in B.C. and Alberta. It attends various community events to educate about energy conservation and provides workshops to provide more in-depth learning. (EmPower Me Facebook)

Free energy efficiency education is now available to Langley Township residents who want to cut their power bills.

Empower Me, a social enterprise that helps people reduce energy use, has partnered with Clean BC and the Township on a program that will reach out with “energy mentors,” people in the community.

The program has been recruiting mentors who speak many different languages so they can reach out to as many groups as possible.

Anna Zhang is a mentor who gives presentations in English, Cantonese, and Mandarin.

Before the pandemic, she would do one-on-one home visits with people, or speak to groups of anywhere from 10 to 50 people.

“Now we are doing online workshops,” Zhang said.

Just two weeks ago she did a workshop with for more than 20 people in Langley, but Zhang has worked all across the Lower Mainland.

She talks about dealing with heating systems, keeping smoke alarm and CO2 monitor batteries up to date, as well as things like recycling and summer water use restrictions and how large item pickup works as part of the garbage system. She can also offer advice on energy efficiency upgrades.

When speaking with new Canadians from China, Zhang noted that they often have experience of different types of heating systems, so it’s a matter of getting them familiar with the local technology and regulations.

The program offers energy mentors who speak Mandarin, Cantonese, Tagalog (Filipino), Farsi, Punjabi, Hindi and English.

The free program focuses on getting information on energy efficiency out to many communities, including longtime residents and newcomers to Canada.

“Township of Langley has supported the Empower Me program since 2017,” said Krista Robinson, environmental and sustainability coordinator for the Township. “As the Township becomes increasingly diverse, it’s important that all residents are able to access and benefit from our services and programs.”

For more information, visit www.empowerme.ca.

