Contributed

Eneas remains out of control, evacuation alerts rescinded

The Mount Eneas wildfire burning near Peachland continues to grow away from houses

  • Jul. 27, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

BC Wildfire Service says the Mount Eneas wildfire has been classified as held and now stands at 1,793 hectares in size.

Throughout Thursday, 82 personnel and six pieces of heavy equipment were working the fire.

The objective was to extinguish hot spots and mop up. Night crews are continuing to mop up and patrol.

“On the north end of this fire, the challenge continues to be patchy ground with some unburnt areas remaining in the perimeter,” said BC Wildfire.

That said, good progress is being made with some sections having blackline 400 feet into the perimeter

As for the smaller nearby Peachland creek wildfire, about 2.5 kilometres west of Peachland, is being held at 23.1 hectares

READ MORE: EVACUATION NUMBERS REMAIN HIGH

READ MORE: PING PONG?

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKatkmichaels@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Airtankers blanket 130 Mile fire
Next story
Suspect steals ice cream on hot day in Nanaimo

Just Posted

Soaring temperatures causing challenges for South Okanagan wildfire personnel

  • 8 hours ago

 

Noise meeting less than successful, says neighbourhood association

 

Eneas remains out of control, evacuation alerts rescinded

  • 8 hours ago

 

Okanagan Mountain Park fire still out of control

  • 8 hours ago

 

Most Read