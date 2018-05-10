Enderby seeks input on bus stop plan

City plans to move BC Transit stop for better accessibility

  • May. 10, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The City of Enderby is inviting the public to respond to a survey on a proposed bus stop relocation.

Currently, there are bus stops located on Maud Street and Mill Avenue. However, there are known conflicts and logistical issues with both. The city and BC Transit have identified a new bus stop location on Mill Avenue, west of George Street (Highway 97A), on the north side of the road.

“The proposed location has been identified as potentially having sufficient room for buses to pull over and stop to exchange passengers, as well as to locate a shelter,” said Enderby chief administrative officer Tate Bengston. “The location is also central to commercial and residential areas. Buses would route through the lighted intersections at Mill Avenue and Hubert Avenue.”

If the proposed relocation were implemented, both current bus stops at Maud Avenue and Mill Avenue would be removed.

The survey is open until May 31 and may be completed at www.cityofenderby.com/busstop.

